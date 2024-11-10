Fans Rip Jerry Jones After CeeDee Lamb Misses TD Catch Due to Sunlight at AT&T Stadium
The Dallas Cowboys struggled to get points on the board against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and it seems that their own stadium was the likely culprit behind CeeDee Lamb failing to catch a pass in the end zone.
After Cooper Rush, who was in at quarterback in place of the injured Dak Prescott, threw to Lamb in the end zone, the star wide receiver didn't even react to the football. Moments later, he could be seen on the sideline gesturing to his eyes, indicating that he couldn't see the ball.
That's likely due to the sunlight that was shining through the windows at the domed stadium, making it difficult for players to see the football. This has been a frequently discussed problem among fans, yet, for whatever reason, Jerry Jones refuses to shut the curtains.
Fans were irate after the sunlight impacted Lamb's ability to catch a touchdown, and they didn't hesitate to point their fingers in the direction of Jones.