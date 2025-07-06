SI

Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin Facing Multiple Misdemeanor Charges After Saturday Arrest

The Dallas All-Pro was arrested by Allen police in Texas on Saturday.

Turpin was arrested on Saturday in Texas / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro KaVontae Turpin was arrested by Allen police in Texas on Saturday, ESPN reports.

Turpin, 28, is facing two misdemeanor charges from the arrest. He was booked on charge of possession of marijuana (less than two ounces) and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The fourth-year NFL veteran was named an All-Pro last year in his role as a return specialist. He totaled two touchdowns on returns in 2024 and posted career-high numbers as a receiver; Turpin started two games and caught 31 passes for 420 yards.

Previously Turpin suited up for TCU and played in the USFL as well as the European League of Football.

