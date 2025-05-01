Cowboys Make Contract Decision on Former First-Rounder Acquired From Bills
The Dallas Cowboys have decided what to do with Kaiir Elam.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team declined the fifth-year option on the former first-round pick. Elam was acquired via trade with the Buffalo Bills this offseason after he wasn't a meaningful part of the Bills' cornerback rotation. He would have made $12.7 million in 2026 had the option been picked up.
The Bills made Elam the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NFL draft after the Florida product was named second-team All-SEC in 2020. In 2024, he played in 13 games and totaled 26 tackles and two passes broken up. He has two interceptions in 29 career games and 12 starts.
In March, the Bills sent Elam and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft to the Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-rounder in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026.
He is expected to battle for time at nickelback for the Cowboys.