Cowboys Make the Wrong Kind of History During Blowout Loss to Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys made history on Sunday, but not for doing something good.
During a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, Dallas became the first team in NFL history to trail by 20 or more points in five consecutive home games. The streak dates back to the wild card round of the playoffs last season where they lost to the Green Bay Packers 48-32.
For those keeping track, the Cowboys trailed the Packers 27-0 at one point in that wild card game.
They followed that up by losing to the New Orleans Saints 44-19 in Week 2 of this season.
In Week 3, Dallas trailed the Baltimore Ravens 28-6 before ultimately losing 28-25.
The Detroit Lions waxed the Cowboys 47-9 in Week 6.
And finally, the Eagles were blowing out the Cowboys 34-6 in the fourth quarter during Week 10.
That's five straight home games where they trailed by 20 or more points. Dallas will have the chance to extend that streak next week when the Houston Texans come to town.
Things look really bad for the Cowboys right now. They are 3-6 and quarterback Dak Prescott is almost certainly out for a while. Backup Cooper Rush was awful on Sunday, completing 13 of 23 passes for just 45 yards. Things got so bad that third-stringer Trey Lance saw action.
Jerry Jones cannot be happy.