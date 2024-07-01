Cowboys' Micah Parsons Responds to Teammate's Criticism of His Podcast Career
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not pleased with teammate and safety Malik Hooker's recent criticism of his podcast career.
Hooker, during an episode of former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson's podcast All Facts No Brake, which aired on Friday, questioned where Parsons's priorities are during the season while he's podcasting.
"My advice for Micah would be just make sure we’re alright," Hooker said. "Because if we’re at work and and the run game’s terrible but you’re doing a podcast every week and you know the run game is terrible then what are you really caring about?
"Are you caring about the crowd that was watching the podcast or are you caring about the success of our team and the Super Bowl that we’re trying to reach?"
Parsons, 25, partnered with Bleacher Report to launch his podcast, The Edge With Micah Parsons back in 2023, then signed a multiyear extension with the site to continue producing his podcast, while also adding the title of President of B/R Gridiron, Bleacher Report's digital NFL subsection, in May.
All the while, Parsons, the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, has racked up 40.5 sacks and has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his three seasons in the league. He's widely regarded as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, both by pundits and his peers.
Parsons didn't take kindly to Hooker's words, posting a since-deleted response onto his account on X, formerly Twitter, according to the Dallas Morning News.
“Just wish you said this to me but instead on some podcast! And you got my number family!" Parsons wrote. "[Malik Hooker] and you my locker mate!
"So you coulda said this any day! And you do realize I shoot the podcast on our off day! I why ain’t we talking about everyone preparations and focus.”
The Cowboys have won 12 games in each of the last three seasons, but have lost in the wild-card round twice and the divisional round once during that span. The Cowboys' middle-of-the-pack run defense, which Hooker was likely referencing, was gashed by the Green Bay Packers to the tune of 143 yards and three touchdowns during the 48–32 playoff loss in January.
Dallas is scheduled to depart for Oxnard, Calif., for 2024 training camp on July 23.