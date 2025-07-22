Cowboys Coach Shared Vague Four-Word Response on Micah Parsons's Practice Status
Micah Parsons is with the Dallas Cowboys at practice on Tuesday, but his head coach offered a vague explanation for his status.
Parsons decided to show up to training camp on Monday, despite his ongoing contract standoff with the franchise. But it doesn't seem like he's actually going to practice.
When asked about Parsons's status, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had a weird response. He planned for "different versions of participation" Tuesday and throughout the week. Though he seemed appreciative that Parsons is in attendance.
"The biggest thing for me right now is that he's here and he's trying to engaged with the other members of the squad," Schottenheimer said.
Parsons will apparently be participating in walkthroughs, mock games and individual drills.
DLLS Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. noted that on Tuesday, Parsons was at the team's walkthrough just watching.
This is all happening as Dallas and Parsons attempt to nail down what is certain to be one of the biggest non-quarterback contracts in NFL history. Despite the two sides attempting to progress towards a deal, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threw shade at his superstar over injury concerns. That didn't seem like a smart move.
Parsons is still in training camp hoping to get a deal done.