Cowboys' Micah Parsons Makes Training Camp Decision Amid Contract Standoff
The Dallas Cowboys will begin training camp this week ahead of the 2025 NFL season and have yet to sign Micah Parsons to an extension. The All-Pro defender is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has made it abundantly clear he expects a big new contract finalized before the season kicks off. With the roster slated to report to camp on July 21 it was a real question as to whether Parsons would attend or if he would hold out as part of a negotiation tactic.
On Monday, as his teammates arrived at The Star to prepare for the 2025 season, Parsons made his decision: he would be attending Cowboys camp. Parsons informed Cowboys reporter Jane Slater he will be there and owner Jerry Jones publicly thanked the star defender for his presence.
Parsons is one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL and is looking to reset the market with his new deal. He could have chosen the route his teammates did last summer, when Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both made themselves scarce at training camp before signing massive new deals themselves. However, it seems Parsons wants to do things differently.
A three-time All-Pro, Parsons missed six games due to injury in 2024. He still recorded 12 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and an interception. He's a true game-wrecker who the Cowboys should want to lock down as soon as possible.
The next month or so will show if Jones feels that way. For now, Parsons is happy to keep negotiating while still showing up for work.