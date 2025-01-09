NFL Insider Has Telling Cowboys, Mike McCarthy Update in Final Days of Coach's Contract
Mike McCarthy's contract with the Dallas Cowboys is set to expire in less than a week, on Jan. 14. Without a new deal in place, the Cowboys have operated as if they will bring McCarthy back and stay put at head coach.
On Tuesday, the Cowboys denied a request from the Chicago Bears to interview McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy. Now one day later, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that talks between McCarthy and the Cowboys are ongoing, a sign they want to continue to work together.
"What is actually happening is they are in constant communication yesterday, the day before," Rapoport said on The Insiders on Wednesday. "Lengthy meetings today McCarthy had with Stephen and Jerry Jones to my understanding, really trying to figure out where the organization goes from here and how they move forward.
"Now, if you're not going to bring back Mike McCarthy, you're not going to have those meetings, right, and you wouldn't turn down the Bears' request."
Rapoport went on to note that to his understanding, the two parties are currently in discussions on the number of years that would be included in a new deal. To Rapoport, it sounds like McCarthy and the Cowboys "want to be together, but they're just not there yet."
McCarthy has coached the Cowboys since 2020. He is 49–35 in five seasons with three playoff appearances. And recent events indicate he'll stay in Dallas even longer.