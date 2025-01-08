Cowboys Deny Bears' Request to Interview Mike McCarthy for Head Coaching Vacancy
With head coach Mike McCarthy's contract set to expire on Jan. 14, the Dallas Cowboys have denied a request from the Chicago Bears to interview him for the franchise's head coaching vacancy, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Although no decision on McCarthy's future has been publicly made known for 2025 and beyond in Dallas, this is the first indication that the Cowboys likely intend on giving McCarthy a new contract. McCarthy's current deal expires on Jan. 14.
The Cowboys just concluded the 2024 season with a 7–10 record that was marred by key injuries, including one to starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Amid challenging circumstances, the team continued to play hard throughout the season and proved to be a tough out in several games down the stretch.
McCarthy has been the head coach of the Cowboys since 2020. He is 49–35 in five seasons with three playoff appearances.