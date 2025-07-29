Cowboys Offensive Tackle Avoids ACL Tear After Leaving Practice With Injury
When Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton left his team's practice Monday with a knee injury, the team was reported to fear the worst—a season-ending ACL tear.
An MRI Monday evening, however, had Cowboys fans breathing ever-so-slightly easier. Guyton suffered a bone fracture that will keep him out for just four to six weeks, according to a Monday evening report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Additionally, Schefter wrote that Guyton will not need surgery—presumably a relief for the TCU and Oklahoma product, a first-round draft pick who started 11 games last season in his rookie year with Dallas.
The Austin native suffered the injury Monday, but was reported to have walked off the field under his own power after a lengthy stint on the ground.
The Cowboys—coming off their first losing season since 2020—are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 4, against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.