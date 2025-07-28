Cowboys Starting OT Feared to Have Torn His ACL, Could Miss 2025 Season
Cowboys starting left tackle Tyler Guyton is feared to have torn his ACL during Monday's training camp session, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
Guyton still has to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, but the Cowboys are heading into the test under the assumption that this could be a season-ending injury.
The 2024 first-round pick struggled to get up off the practice field on Monday, and the team's training staff and teammate Micah Parsons helped walk him to the locker room.
If Guyton's results come back saying he did in fact tear his ACL, then the Cowboys will be without one of their key linemen during the 2025 season.
Guyton started in 11 games last season. He missed a couple contests due to a high ankle sprain and a neck injury. He hasn't been able to catch a break since joining the NFL.