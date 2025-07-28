SI

Cowboys Starting OT Feared to Have Torn His ACL, Could Miss 2025 Season

He suffered an injury during Monday's training camp session.

Madison Williams

Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton defends during a training camp play.
Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton defends during a training camp play. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cowboys starting left tackle Tyler Guyton is feared to have torn his ACL during Monday's training camp session, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Guyton still has to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, but the Cowboys are heading into the test under the assumption that this could be a season-ending injury.

The 2024 first-round pick struggled to get up off the practice field on Monday, and the team's training staff and teammate Micah Parsons helped walk him to the locker room.

If Guyton's results come back saying he did in fact tear his ACL, then the Cowboys will be without one of their key linemen during the 2025 season.

Guyton started in 11 games last season. He missed a couple contests due to a high ankle sprain and a neck injury. He hasn't been able to catch a break since joining the NFL.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL