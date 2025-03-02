Cowboys Have Plan for Osa Odighizuwa If Long-Term Deal Can’t Be Reached
The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful of reaching an agreement for a long-term contract with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who is set to hit free agency after playing out the final year of his rookie deal in 2024.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a failure to sign Odighizuwa to a long-term extension could result in the Cowboys placing the franchise tag on the 26-year-old.
As it stands, Dallas has until Tuesday, March 4––the franchise tag deadline––to reach an agreement on a long-term deal with Odighizuwa, lest they slap the tag on him. The tag is projected to be worth around $25.1 million for the season.
If the Cowboys do tag Odighizuwa, they'll have until July 15 to negotiate a new, long-term contract. After that, he'd only be able to sign a one-year deal with the team and would be in line to hit free agency after the 2025 season.
Odighizuwa is a former third-round pick out of UCLA who has started 63 games and appeared in 67 during his tenure with the Cowboys. In 2024, he recorded a career high 4.5 sacks and 23 QB hits along with 47 tackles, one forced fumble and five tackles for loss.