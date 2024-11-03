Cowboys Score Wacky Touchdown on Incredible Rico Dowdle Catch
The Dallas Cowboys just scored the goofiest touchdown of the 2024 NFL season.
Trailing the Atlanta Falcons 14-3 and facing second-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Dak Prescott dropped back, avoided the rush and began running toward the line of scrimmage. As he got close to it, he tossed the ball to the end zone for running back Rico Dowdle. That's when things got weird.
Dowdle jumped up to catch the ball, lost it in midair, took a hit, then landed on his back and bobbled it again before reaching back and securing it. His hands were terrible on the initial catch, then brilliant at the end. It's hard to describe how wacky the play was with words.
I simultaneously don't know how he lost the ball initially, and how he caught it eventually. It truly is a remarkable play.
The Cowboys trail the Falcons 14-10 late in the first half.