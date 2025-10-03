Cowboys Rookie RB Missed Practice Time Due to Blisters From Louis Vuitton Cleats
There’s always a learning curve for rookies making the jump from college football to the NFL. The speed of the game, the size of your opposition and the scale of your team’s larger operation all take a pretty big leap forward once you go pro.
Sometimes that learning curve shows up in big ways, such as quarterbacks needing to learn to get the ball out faster. Sometimes though, that learning curve shows itself in extremely small, mostly comical moments.
Such was the case with Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue, who apparently missed a little practice time this week because he got blisters from his fancy new cleats.
Apparently, Blue was excited to try out his new Louis Vuitton Nike cleats at practice, but quickly found them to be bothersome. After swapping out cleats, he was back on the field, noticeably more comfortable.
With Miles Sanders expected to miss Sunday’s matchup against the Jets due to injury, it looks like Blue is set to get his first taste of NFL action very soon. While he might still have a “welcome to the league” moment coming his way on the field, it’s good to know he’s already learned some important rookie lessons at practice.