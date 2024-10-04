Cowboys Rule Micah Parsons Out For Game Against Steelers With Ankle Injury
Ahead of a crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday evening, the Dallas Cowboys have ruled out one of football's most formidable defenders.
Linebacker Micah Parsons will miss Sunday's game with an ankle injury, the Cowboys indicated in their injury report Friday afternoon.
Parsons, 25, has one sack and 14 combined tackles in four games this season. The linebacker has never missed a game due to injury in his four-year NFL career; he missed one game due to COVID-19 in 2021.
Dallas is 2–2 on the year after defeating the New York Giants 20–15 on Sept. 26. Parsons suffered a high ankle sprain in that game, which he said Monday shattered a personal aura of invincibility.
"You put a lot of energy into getting ready and being there for the team, so being out, this hurts me because I'm letting people down," he said via Patrik Walker of the team's website. "I'm just letting people down. I figured myself invincible for a while."
In his four-year career, Parsons has made three Pro Bowls and two consensus All-Pro teams.