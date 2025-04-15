Stephen Jones Addresses Likelihood of Cowboys Trading Up in 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys currently own the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked about the possibility of the team looking to complete a trade to move up the board.
During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones indicated that he doesn't envision the Cowboys moving up, but noted that he could see the team potentially looking to move in the other direction.
"I don't necessarily see us moving up based on way the board is coming together but could see a situation where we move down," Jones said.
Dallas doesn't often trade up in drafts. The last time they did so was back in 2012 when they moved up to select Morris Claiborne with the No. 6 pick in exchange for their first and second round picks. Jones made clear he doesn't expect the team to be moving up in this year's draft, either.
In addition to No. 12, the team also own picks No. 44, No. 76, No. 149, No. 174, No. 204, No. 211, No. 217, No. 239 and No. 247. It's possible, considering they don't have a pick in the fourth round, that they'd look to trade back and recoup a fourth-rounder, among other assets.