Cowboys Make Stunning Selection of Guard Tyler Booker With No. 12 Pick in Draft
The Dallas Cowboys left everyone scratching their heads Thursday night.
With the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Jerry Jones & Co. selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker, which is far higher than most mock drafts had him going.
ESPN had Booker as its 51st ranked player in the draft, so selecting him at No. 12 looks like a huge reach. A first-team All-American in 2024, Booker is an excellent guard, but the value at that pick seems really low.
With Zack Martin retiring, Booker is likely to slide right in and take his place.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame summed most people's feelings up by tweeting, "I like Booker, but that feels really early."
Most experts thought the Cowboys would focus on skill positions, adding weapons for quarterback Dak Prescott. They were heavily connected to Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who came off the board at No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers. Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden was also rumored to be an option at No. 12. He remains on the board.
Jones and the Cowboys aren't strangers to making wild decisions in the draft, but they have had a decent track record of success. Especially when it comes to selecting offensive linemen early.
We'll see how this turns out.