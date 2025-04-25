SI

Cowboys Make Stunning Selection of Guard Tyler Booker With No. 12 Pick in Draft

Ryan Phillips

Alabama guard Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Alabama guard Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys left everyone scratching their heads Thursday night.

With the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Jerry Jones & Co. selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker, which is far higher than most mock drafts had him going.

ESPN had Booker as its 51st ranked player in the draft, so selecting him at No. 12 looks like a huge reach. A first-team All-American in 2024, Booker is an excellent guard, but the value at that pick seems really low.

With Zack Martin retiring, Booker is likely to slide right in and take his place.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame summed most people's feelings up by tweeting, "I like Booker, but that feels really early."

Most experts thought the Cowboys would focus on skill positions, adding weapons for quarterback Dak Prescott. They were heavily connected to Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who came off the board at No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers. Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden was also rumored to be an option at No. 12. He remains on the board.

Jones and the Cowboys aren't strangers to making wild decisions in the draft, but they have had a decent track record of success. Especially when it comes to selecting offensive linemen early.

We'll see how this turns out.

More NFL Draft on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL