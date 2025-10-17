Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Injured in Household Accident
The Cowboys will play the Commanders Sunday without cornerback Trevon Diggs for an unusual reason.
Diggs suffered a concussion Thursday night in a household accident, Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Friday via Jon Machota of The Athletic. Per Schottenehimer, Diggs will miss Sunday's rivalry showdown.
The 27-year-old Alabama product has played in all six games for the Cowboys this season, starting four and registering 18 total tackles. Diggs underwent offseason surgery on his knee upon the conclusion of Dallas's 7-10 season in 2024.
In six years with the Cowboys, Diggs has made two Pro Bowls and an AP All-Pro team. His 2021 season was his best, when he picked off 11 passes—the 14th-highest total in NFL history—for 142 yards and two touchdowns. All three of those figures led the league.
Dallas is currently 2-3-1, third in the NFC East and 1.5 games behind the first-place Eagles.