Cowboys Lose Trevon Diggs to Knee Surgery in Latest Stroke of Bad Injury Luck
As if things couldn't get any worse for the Dallas Cowboys, they have reportedly lost yet another key piece to a season-ending injury.
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is done for the year after undergoing surgery on his left knee, according to Saturday afternoon reports from Todd Archer of The Athletic and Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.
Per Archer, "the repair from [Diggs's] torn ACL suffered last year is intact but this is a different issue."
Diggs finishes 2024 with two interceptions and 11 passes defended in 11 games, after a torn ACL cost him all but two games during the 2023 season.
Ravaged by injuries in '24, Dallas is currently 5-8. With one more loss, it will clinch its first losing season since a 6-10 campaign in 2020.
Diggs has made two Pro Bowls since the Cowboys drafted him in the second round of the 2020 draft—most notably in 2021, when he picked off 11 passes to lead the league.