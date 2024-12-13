Cowboys, Warriors, Rams Lead Forbes List of World's Most Valuable Sports Franchises
Forbes released its annual list of the world's most valuable sports franchises Thursday, and a familiar face led the way.
The Dallas Cowboys have been valued at $10.1 billion to lead all sports teams around the world, according to the publication. Dallas also led the list last year, with its estimated value appreciating 12% year-over-year.
The Cowboys' value belies their on-field performance; the team is 5–8 at the moment, third in the NFC East. In spite of their 29-year Super Bowl drought, Dallas has remained a corporate behemoth and iconic symbol of Americana.
Rounding out the top five are the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Rams, New York Yankees and New York Knicks.
Twenty-nine of the world's 50 most valuable teams are NFL teams, while 12 are NBA teams. Seven are soccer teams spread across four leagues, while three are MLB teams.
Ironically, the list's biggest riser and faller by rank are located in the same metropolitan area. The Boston Celtics jumped from No. 43 to No. 19, while the Boston Red Sox dropped from No. 32 to No. 45.