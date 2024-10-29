Cowboys might finally be interesting in Week 14 due to new ESPN twist
The Dallas Cowboys haven't been much fun to watch this season. They've struggled on both sides of the ball and are just 3-4 heading into Week 9.
They're also content with their mediocrity, with Jerry Jones deciding to lean on hope rather than add talent.
MORE: Mike McCarthy ‘very frustrated’ by Cowboys abysmal turnover ratio
As frustrating as things have been this season, fans might have something interesting to look forward to in Week 14 when the Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. ESPN announced a collaboration with the creators of 'The Simpsons' which will bring us "The Simpsons Football Funday."
Simpsons characters will call the action and interview players during the game. The players will also have a cartoon look as they play in Springfield. This version of the game will be available on ESPN+ and Disney+. For those who want to watch the game the traditional way, that will be available on ESPN.
This isn't the first time ESPN has worked with Disney+ during a game. Previously, they featured the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in a Toy Story-themed broadcast.
