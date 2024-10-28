4 takeaways from Cowboys' heartbreaking loss to the 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys came out of the bye week the same way they entered it, with a tough loss to an NFC foe. Yes, the Cowboys dropped their fourth game of the season on Sunday night when the team lost 30-24 to the San Francisco 49ers.
The world may seem like it is falling apart, but let's get through this. Here are four takeaways from the Cowboys' loss.
1. Dreadful Third Quarter
Fans could pinpoint the third quarter as the part of the game that lost the Cowboys the game. Dallas gave up 21 points in the quarter, all but cementing their fourth loss of the season.
2. A Lost Cause
It has been beaten like a drum all season, yet fans have to keep hearing it: the running game has cost this team so many games. Even with Dalvin Cook making his mighty debut, the Cowboys only had 57 rushing yards.
3. Another So-So Performance
That old turnover problem that quarterback Dak Prescott has had in the past has seemed to return. Prescott threw two interceptions on Sunday night, and in a game where the Cowboys didn't want to give a banged 49ers offense more opportunities, Prescott didn't get the memo.
4. No Stopping Kittle
The NFL did it, they finally have the fans tired of hearing about National Tight Ends Day. However, George Kittle made sure to celebrate in style. The 49ers tight end had a monster game that ended with 128 receiving yards and one touchdown.
The Cowboys offense forgot to celerbate Jake Ferguson on this sacred holiday.
