Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. 49ers Week 8
Fresh off their Week 7 bye week, the Dallas Cowboys were back in action on Sunday Night as they traveled out west to take on the San Francisco 49ers in primetime.
Week 8's contest was the Cowboys' third primetime game of the year, and it marked the second consecutive season they faced their long-time NFC rivals under the bright lights of Levi Stadium.
Dallas led 10-6 at halftime, but the 49ers exploded in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points. Dallas climbed back into the game thanks to a pair of touchdowns from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, narrowing the deficit to 30-24.
With less than three minutes left in the game, Dallas had possession on its 25-yard line and a chance to take the lead. However, four consecutive incompletions by quarterback Dak Prescott, including one on a failed fourth down attempt, allowed the 49ers to regain possession and run out the clock.
Here are Cowboys' top plays and highlights from Week 8 on the road.
Zeke punches in
Ezekiel Elliott caps off an 11-play 65-yard drive with his second touchdown of the season.
All out effort by Ferg
Jake Ferguson refuses to go down on 6-yard gain.
Prescott finds Tolbert for a big gain
Dak Prescott launches a deep ball down the left sideline, connecting with Jalen Tolbert for a 28-yard gain to the San Francisco 13-yard line.
Turpin moves the chains
KaVontae Turpin keeps the Cowboys drive alive on 4th down conversion.
CeeDee keeps Dallas alive
Dak Prescott connects with a wide open CeeDee Lamb for a 7-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 10.
88 does it again
CeeDee Lamb helps Dallas narrow the 49ers' lead, making it just a one-score game late in the fourth quarter.
Overshown sack forces third and long
DeMarvion Overshown bursts off the edge and sacks Purdy, forcing a third and long situation.
