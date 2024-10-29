Like Derrick Henry, Jerry Jones fails to pull trigger on star offensive player
Another day, another example of Jerry Jones sitting on his hands while a star player lands with the Baltimore Ravens.
During the offseason, Jones inexcusably sat idle as Derrick Henry expressed a desire to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Instead of signing the monstrous back, Jones went into the season with Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott, and Deuce Vaughn.
MORE: Mike McCarthy ‘very frustrated’ by Cowboys abysmal turnover ratio
As expected, Henry has been unstoppable this season, and Dallas is dead last in rushing. Despite this, Jones hasn't learned his lesson as the receiver-needy Cowboys didn't make a play for Diontae Johnson, who is now in Baltimore. To make matters worse, the Ravens hardly gave up any draft capital, swapping a fifth-round pick for a sixth-rounder in the move.
As if that wasn't enough of a reason to pull the trigger, Jones wouldn't have even had to part with too much of his beloved money. The Panthers are reportedly paying down the majority of his salary, so the Ravens only owe Johnson roughly $625,000 for the remainder of the season.
Johnson isn't a perfect player, but he went for more than 1,100 yards in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even in Carolina with Bryce Young and Andy Dalton throwing him the ball, he's put up 357 yards and three touchdowns on 30 receptions.
That's more than Dallas has gotten from their current WR2, Jalen Tolbert, and it might have been the exact spark their offense desperately needs.
