Cowboys OL duo leads the way in one major category this season
The Dallas Cowboys' Thursday night matchup with the New York Giants officially kicks off Week 4 in primetime. As fans anxiously await the Cowboys' mid-week matchup, many are still trying to gather themselves from the abysmal performances from the last two weeks.
If you're looking for some light in your dimly lit tunnel, then there is some good news.
A lot went wrong on Sunday on both sides of the field: turnovers, sacks, and allowing the Baltimore Ravens to run wherever they pleased.
However, the Cowboys have two members of their offensive line who are giving everything they have.
Cowboys guards Tyler Smith and Zach Martin are leading the charge when it comes to pass blocking for the entire NFL.
As it currently stands, Smith has a PFF pass-blocking grade of 78.9, and Martin with a 77.9. That is good enough to be the best duo in the league.
There are a lot of fans who are disappointed about how the season has gone right now.
However, no one can claim that the guards of the Cowboys aren't giving quarterback Dak Prescott everything they have.
