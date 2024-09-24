Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: betting odds & preview

How do the oddsmakers feel about the Thursday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants?

Tyler Reed

Sep 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys will kick off Week 4 of the NFL season when they travel to the Big Apple to take on the division rival New York Giants on Thursday night.

Three weeks into the season, everything we thought we knew about these two teams has been turned upside down.

The Giants are coming off their first win of the season against the same Cleveland Browns team that the Cowboys defeated for their lone win.

MORE: NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?

While both teams looked impressive in their wins over the Browns, both teams have also looked abysmal in their losses.

So, who do the oddsmakers currently have as winning this NFC East matchup?

Check out the betting odds from ESPN BET below:

Cowboys Favored In NFC East Matchup

Dallas Cowboy
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spread: DAL -5.5

O/U: 45.5

ML: DAL -230

Even with the Cowboys' past two disappointing performances, Dallas is still a heavy favorite in terms of an NFL bet at -5.5 points. As for the over/under, the Cowboys and their opponents have gone over 45 points in all three of their games.

If you're feeling froggy and believe the Cowboys will turn the ship around, pulling a Pete Rose and putting some cash on your team may not be such a bad idea.

MORE: Cowboys vs. Giants: 3 keys to a Thursday night primetime victory

Quick Hit Preview

Malik Naber
Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys swept the series with the Giants last season convincingly. However, last season was last season, and the Giants showed a little sign of life this past weekend against Cleveland.

This game will come down to defense and the pressure that can be applied to the opposing quarterback.

It's time for the Cowboys' defense to realize the monster they can be by making Daniel Jones' Thursday night a living hell. The heart and the mind agree with me this week, Cowboys should (should being the key word) roll.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?

NFC East Week 3 winners & losers: Cowboys fall apart, Giants find life

4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens

Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens

Cowboys named potential trade destination for former Pro Bowl RB

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published |Modified
Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News