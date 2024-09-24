Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: betting odds & preview
The Dallas Cowboys will kick off Week 4 of the NFL season when they travel to the Big Apple to take on the division rival New York Giants on Thursday night.
Three weeks into the season, everything we thought we knew about these two teams has been turned upside down.
The Giants are coming off their first win of the season against the same Cleveland Browns team that the Cowboys defeated for their lone win.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?
While both teams looked impressive in their wins over the Browns, both teams have also looked abysmal in their losses.
So, who do the oddsmakers currently have as winning this NFC East matchup?
Check out the betting odds from ESPN BET below:
Cowboys Favored In NFC East Matchup
Spread: DAL -5.5
O/U: 45.5
ML: DAL -230
Even with the Cowboys' past two disappointing performances, Dallas is still a heavy favorite in terms of an NFL bet at -5.5 points. As for the over/under, the Cowboys and their opponents have gone over 45 points in all three of their games.
If you're feeling froggy and believe the Cowboys will turn the ship around, pulling a Pete Rose and putting some cash on your team may not be such a bad idea.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Giants: 3 keys to a Thursday night primetime victory
Quick Hit Preview
The Cowboys swept the series with the Giants last season convincingly. However, last season was last season, and the Giants showed a little sign of life this past weekend against Cleveland.
This game will come down to defense and the pressure that can be applied to the opposing quarterback.
It's time for the Cowboys' defense to realize the monster they can be by making Daniel Jones' Thursday night a living hell. The heart and the mind agree with me this week, Cowboys should (should being the key word) roll.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?
NFC East Week 3 winners & losers: Cowboys fall apart, Giants find life
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
Cowboys named potential trade destination for former Pro Bowl RB