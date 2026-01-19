Cowboys 2026 NFL draft watch, Sonny Styles scouting report

The Dallas Cowboys need all the help they can get on defense. That much is apparent as the Cowboys enter the offseason after allowing a franchise record 511 points in 2025-26. The unit also ranked at the bottom of the league in the majority of metrics, leading to the dismissal of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

As the Cowboys search for their next DC, they also need to give him some talent to work with. That's where free agency and the NFL Draft come into play. Dallas has some money in its pocket, along with two picks in the top-20 of the first round.

Owner Jerry Jones has already professed his desire to use both of those selections on defense. While the defensive front and defensive backfield need plenty of work, the Cowboys have a demand for an upgrade at linebacker as well.

If Dallas wants to add a capable player next to DeMarvion Overshown, it'd be hard to go wrong with Ohio State's Sonny Styles.

Sonny Styles Pros, Cons, Fit With The Cowboys

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Styles racked up 100 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks in 2024 as the Buckeyes won the national championship. This past season, he led Ohio State in tackles, recording 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, and one interception.

The standout defender was named to the All-Big Ten team in consecutive years and earned All-American honors in 2025. Styles recorded a career-high 12 tackles in Ohio State's 13-10 loss to Indiana in the conference championship game.

Styles transitioned from safety to linebacker ahead of the 2024 campaign, meaning he brings plenty of athleticism and twitchiness to the middle of the defense. He's also an exceptional tackler. Styles didn't miss a tackle in his first 13 appearances this season. His missed tackle rate is only 2.2%, per PFF.

The 21-year-old has an outstanding football IQ, resulting in a lack of hesitancy on the field. He reads and attacks like not many others in this draft class. Styles brings good size at 6-foot-4, 222 pounds.

Styles does have a tendency to get overaggressive, and there are concerns about his experience considering how fresh he is to the linebacker position. He will have to improve as a pass defender in the NFL, which could present a problem since Dallas ranked at the bottom of the league against the pass last season.

Round Projection

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) makes the tackle on the play during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Styles is expected to be selected in the first round, but his exact range is to be determined. He could boost his stock with a solid showing at the combine and pro day. At the very least, Styles has a chance to be around when the Cowboys pick at No. 12.

His versatility means Styles will have an opportunity to make an early impact at the professional level. It can't hurt that he played in Matt Patricia's scheme at Ohio State.

Pro Player Comp: Fred Warner

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Warner has been one of the best modern day linebackers in the NFL for nearly a decade. He's able to do it all, whether it's defending the run, working in coverage, or rushing the passer.

Styles sports some of those same attributes, along with similar size at 6-foot-4, 222 pounds compared to Warner's 6-foot-3, 230 pounds.

