Cowboys have good luck charm in the broadcast booth vs. Giants
There's no argument that the Dallas Cowboys are the most iconic brand in the NFL. On Thursday night, the Cowboys will meet another team with a rich history in the NFL when they face the New York Giants.
These two teams have a long history with one another, and if you're looking for another sliver of hope for the Cowboys, look no further than the broadcast booth.
Amazon has brought in a stacked pre-game show crew and play-by-play duo with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. Michaels became the voice of NBC's Sunday Night Football before becoming the man in the booth for Amazon.
MORE: Cowboys loss to Giants could land team in unfamiliar territory
Thursday night, Michaels will call his 20th game between the Cowboys and Giants. For Cowboys fans, that should be a good sign.
MORE: Cowboys at Giants Week 4 injury report: 2 DBs are doubtful
The reason Cowboys fans should be excited to hear Michaels on the call Thursday night is because he is a good luck charm.
In the 19 games he has called between the Cowboys and Giants, the Cowboys have won 14 of those 19. So, if you love hearing Michaels on the call, you will also love the idea that he may be just what the Cowboys need for the W.
