Cowboys' revamped wide receiving corps gets snubbed in new NFL rankings
The Dallas Cowboys made a major splash during the NFL offseason to acquire star wide receiver George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Immediately following the trade, many considered the Cowboys' 1-2 punch of Pickens and CeeDee Lamb to be a top duo in the league.
Well, not so fast, my friends.
PFF recently ranked the top receiving corps in the league, and the Cowboys were snubbed, barely cracking the top 15.
The rankings point to a lack of depth for a reason that the Cowboys check in at the No. 15 spot, despite addressing the WR2 position with the addition of Pickens.
"CeeDee Lamb carries the Cowboys’ ranking here. His 79.9 PFF receiving grade in 2024 was low for his standards, but he recorded a 91.2 mark the year prior when Dak Prescott was fully healthy," the article states.
"Dallas traded for George Pickens, who is coming off a career-high 78.6 PFF overall grade, but they need more from Jake Ferguson, Jalen Tolbert and someone — anyone — out of the backfield."
One of the most intriguing parts about the addition of Pickens is he will now play with the best quarterback he has had in his young career. And with Prescott being healthy, the Cowboys offense could surprise everyone in 2025.
But, for now, they are clearly being overlooked.
