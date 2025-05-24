Dak Prescott 'super excited' to show what Lamb, Pickens bring to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have been injected with new life and energy as the Brian Schottenheimer era gets underway, and a big part of the reason is the way the team approached the offseason.
Not only did Dallas make more aggressive moves in NFL free agency, but they filled needs with several trades and a successful haul in the NFL Draft.
Dallas revamped the running back room, brought in players familiar with the coaching staff, and made a post-draft splash by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens, undeniably their biggest move of the offseason.
MORE: Cowboys wide receiver group photo shows off massive improvement
While everyone seems to be excited about what Pickens can do for the Cowboys offense, perhaps no one's insight is more valuable than star quarterback Dak Prescott. And for Prescott, the move will help the team in a big way and he is "super excited" to show the NFL what the offense can do.
“Huge. Huge. Yeah, very huge,” Prescott of the team's move to bring in Pickens, via the Dallas Morning News. “I mean looking at [the] guy’s tape, you see what he does, the kind of receiver he is. He’s going to win on one on ones. He can win two vs. one if he has to.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb gets honest about shoulder rehab, 'grateful' for new season
"Very, very talented guy. When you can add him alongside a CeeDee and the rest of the weapons we have, I’m super excited.”
It has been years since the Cowboys had an established WR2, and it was one of the biggest remaining needs on the team. Now, that spot is filled, and it's filled by a perfect complement to Lamb.
While Lamb does most of his work out of the slot, Pickens is one of the best deep threats in the league.
MORE: Jalen Tolbert gets major benefit from Cowboys' George Pickens trade
Add in an improved running game and focus on being more creative on offense with Schottenheimer and his staff, and the Cowboys could be a whole new force this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 NFL stars you forgot played for the Cowboys during their career
Cowboys predicted to start season with brutal losing streak by NFL analyst
CeeDee Lamb gets honest about shoulder rehab, 'grateful' for new season
Cowboys urged to make splash RB signing of former All-Pro by ex-NFL star