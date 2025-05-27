George Pickens predicted to make historic impact on Cowboys offense
The Dallas Cowboys made a major splash with the addition of George Pickens during the offseason, and fans are excited to see what the former Pittsburgh Steelers star will bring to the offense.
Pickens comes with incredible potential and the ability to stretch the field as much as any other pass catcher in the NFL, so he perfectly complements CeeDee Lamb.
There have been some questions about how Lamb and Pickens will work together, but the two players have been building chemistry together since the trade was finalized. Pickens has said they are both WR1s, while Lamb insists there is no ego.
MORE: Dak Prescott 'super excited' to show what Lamb, Pickens bring to Cowboys
So, if they are truly willing to work together, what could that mean for the Cowboys' offense? CBS Sports predicts it could lead to a season that would go down in franchise history.
According to CBS Sports Fantasy experts, Pickens is projected to haul in 72 catches for 1,064 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Underdog, meanwhile, has Lamb's current yardage projection at 1,149.5.
Now, why could that be historic? If Pickens and Lamb both eclipse 1,000 yards receiving, it would be only the fourth time in franchise history that a team has had a WR duo with 1,000 yards each. For Dallas, that was Terrell Owens and Terry Glenn in 2006, and Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in 2019.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer taking extra measures to strengthen bonds off the field
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. With Lamb on the opposite side, those 100 extra yards could be well within reach.
Regardless of what Pickens ends up accomplishing on the field in 2025, it's going to be fun for the Cowboys Nation to watch. In the words of 2006 wide receiver 1,000-yard duo member Terrell Owens, "get your popcorn ready."
