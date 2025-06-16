Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof
The Dallas Cowboys shocked their fanbase this offseason when they re-signed defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million extension before he hit the open market. After watching them drag their feet with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, this was a welcome change.
Unfortunately, it's also the anomaly.
Dallas went right back to taking their time in negotiations after Odighizuwa, with Micah Parsons still waiting on a new deal. While Parsons is getting the attention, DaRon Bland is also entering 2025 on the final year of his contract.
The Cowboys' front office, however, has shown no urgency to begin negotiations with Bland. That could cost them a lot of money, especially with Albert Breer reporting that Sauce Gardner could be on the verge of a new deal with the New York Jets.
Gardner will likely make something similar to what Derek Stingley Jr. got with the Houston Texans. This offseason, Stingley signed a three-year, $90 million extension, which will be where Gardner's agent starts.
If Gardner lands that, or even more, then Bland's representatives will have multiple deals to point to as they force Jerry Jones to make a huge decision. Bland, who has shown his versatility by working in the slot this offseason, will make that decision even tougher should he put up another solid season in 2025.
