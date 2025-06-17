Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
The Dallas Cowboys' defense somehow plummeted last season, dropping from the fifth-ranked unit in 2023 all the way down to 28th in 2024.
One area in which the Cowboys did not struggle, however, was in getting to opposing quarterbacks, as they finished third in the NFL with 52 sacks last year.
It should be noted, though, that Micah Parsons was the only Dallas player who totaled double-digit sacks, logging 12.5. Chauncey Golston finished second with 5.5, and he is now a member of the New York Giants. The Cowboys also lost DeMarcus Lawrence to free agency.
As a result, some have wondered if it would benefit Dallas to add another veteran pass rusher heading into 2025, and former Buffalo Bills edge rusher — and future Hall of Famer — Von Miller has been mentioned as a potential candidate.
However, David Helman of Fox Sports thinks the Cowboys should stay far away from Miller, as he feels they have already done enough to address their front seven this offseason.
"At his age, with his injury, not really," Helman said during an appearance on 105.3 the Fan. "Between what they did with Dante Fowler and then drafting Donovan Ezeiruaku, I feel pretty good about the edge rushers on the Cowboys roster, so [Miller] doesn't do a whole lot for me."
Fowler is back for his second stint with Dallas after taking a one-year detour with the Washington Commanders last season, where he racked up 10.5 sacks. The Cowboys also picked up Ezeiruaku — who rattled off 16.5 sacks at Boston College in 2024 — in the second round of the NFL draft.
With Parsons still in tow, DeMarvion Overshown representing a breakout candidate and Sam Williams returning healthy, the Cowboys' pass rush should be just fine.
