Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
The Dallas Cowboys have leaned on their backup tackles as much as any team in recent years, especially on the blind side.
Even when Tyron Smith had the left tackle position locked down, he typically missed several games each season. In 2024, they had to rotate Chuma Edoga in at times when rookie Tyler Guyton struggled.
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
That's why it's expected that Dallas will again lean on a backup offensive tackle at some point in 2025. With Edoga gone, they need someone else to step up and fill the void as their swing tackle. The primary candidate is 2023 fifth-round pick Asim Richards, who has 21 games and one start on his resume.
Another candidate has begun to push Richards, however, with 2024 seventh-round pick Nathan Thomas earning second-team reps this offseason.
A product of Louisville, Thomas is a massive player at 6-foot-4 and 331 pounds. He was playing well during his initial training camp, but the rookie was placed on the injured reserve before the first week of the regular season.
He and Richards seem to be ahead of Matt Waletzko, a fifth-round pick from 2022. They also have veteran Hakeem Adeniji and rookie sixth-rounder Ajani Cornelius in the mix.
There might not be too many recognizable names, but the Cowboys have plenty of options. That makes it even more impressive to see Thomas stand out as he fights for his spot in year two.
