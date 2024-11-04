From Dallas to Success: Former Cowboys and missed free agents excel elsewhere
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season is taking a disappointing turn, with the team currently sitting at 3-5 following a 27-21 Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
As the Cowboys grapple with their own struggles, former Cowboys players, coaches, and free agent misses are flourishing elsewhere in the NFL.
It's not uncommon for players and coaches to thrive elsewhere, but seeing multiple names at once paints a negative picture.
Here is an update on how some recent Cowboys and a free agent miss are fairing with their current teams.
Kellen Moore
As the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kellen Moore has helped the Eagles soar to a 6-2 record. His offensive scheme has helped propel the Eagles into a tight race with the Washington Commanders in the NFC East.
The Eagles are currently the sixth-ranked team in total yards, averaging 377.1 yards per game. They rank second in rushing yards per game with 174.8 yards, and tenth in points scored with 24.9 points per game.
Sunday's Week 10 contest will be a homecoming for Moore, who spent eight seasons in Dallas, including four as offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022.
Dan Quinn
Dan Quinn, the head coach of the Washington Commanders, has led his team to a 7-2 record, placing them at the top of the NFC East.
You read that right, the Commanders are currently in first place in their division and second in the NFC conference. Quinn's successful turnaround of a franchise that has struggled for years has become a major talking point in the NFL.
It was even reported recently that players from around the league want to be traded to the Commanders and that Washington is now one of the most attractive sites.
No surprise there; through nine games, the Commanders rank third in total yards (392.0), 10th in passing yards (228.1), third in rushing yards (163.9), and fourth in points (29.2).
Defensively, Cowboys fans likely wish they could have their former coordinator back. Despite some defensive struggles, Washington has allowed just 21 points per game and ranks seventh in sacks with 24.
Dallas still has a pair of games left against their former defensive coordinator.
Tony Pollard
From coaches to players, Tony Pollard, a former Cowboys running back, is now the second-leading rusher in the AFC with the Tennessee Titans.
Despite the Titans' struggles, Pollard has been a bright spot. The Tennessee native has rushed for 622 yards, ranking tenth in the league. Dallas, as a team, has rushed for 656 yards, and Pollard averages 77.8 yards per game, ranking eighth among running backs.
As the saying goes, you never truly appreciate something, or someone, until it's gone.
Derrick Henry
No I didn't forget about Derrick Henry, I just decided to save the best for last. One particularly poignant aspect of the Cowboys' struggles is the success of the All-Pro back, who is the NFL's leading rusher with the Baltimore Ravens.
Henry, who was reportedly interested in joining the Cowboys, ultimately signed with the Ravens. His dominant performances have highlighted the Cowboys' missed opportunity to acquire one of the league's most dominant running backs.
Dallas experienced the pain firsthand in Week 3 when Henry rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, helping lead the Ravens to a 28-25 victory.
Henry who shared the same stage as current Cowboys running back Eziekel Elliott whom Dallas signed in favor of the 6-foot-2 247 pound back, leads the leauge with 1,052 rushing yards and has scored 11 touchdowns.
Henry has five 100-yard rushing games and four games with 130 yards or more, scoring multiple touchdowns in three of those games this season.
