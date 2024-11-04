Derrick Henry's 2024 campaign proves that Cowboys need a new general manager
Even though the Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, the team finally showed a pulse in the run game. No, Ezekiel Elliott wasn't the one to lead the pack, as he and the team seem to be at odds, but rather Rico Dowdle led the charge with 75 rushing yards.
Yes, when your team is 3-5, you take any small victory. However, the Cowboys also have one glaring defeat that stares them in the face every week. That loss being that the front office did not bring in Derrick Henry during the offseason.
General manager Jerry Jones didn't see a world where Henry would fit or help the Cowboys this season. The Baltimore Ravens took the risk, and now they have a running back who leads every statistical category for running backs in the NFL.
The decision not to bring Henry in should be enough for Jones to realize that this franchise needs another voice helping to make decisions. However, will the Cowboys owner allow his ego to take such a hit? If he doesn't, then all hope could be lost for the foreseeable future.
