Cowboy Roundup: Stephen Jones takes high road, More pre-draft signings?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Today we kick off a new month, but be careful out there with the not-so-funny jokesters who decide to share fake news on April Fool's Day. It's inevitable.
What we do know, however, is that more and more NFL Draft prospects are being invited to Dallas Day, the NFL may actually ban the tush push thanks to some growing support, and the league's new uniform policy opens the door for more Arctic White looks in 2025.
Cowboys fans haven't been blessed with much for the past 29 years, so Jerry Jones can at least give us that.
While we wait to see what chaos is in store for today, let's take a look around the web and see some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Stephen Jones takes the high road
While veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence threw shade at the Cowboys on his way out of Dallas, co-owner Stephen Jones took the high road and praised the long-time Cowboy for his contributions to the team.
Are the Cowboys finished in pre-draft free agency?
The Cowboys still have some holes on the roster with the NFL Draft nearing, but could they address some of those needs with the remaining weeks of pre-draft free agency? InsideTheStar.com takes a look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
