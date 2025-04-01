Stephen Jones wants Cowboys to add 'explosive No. 2' wide receiver
Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones takes a lot of criticism, especially regarding roster building. He often uses the salary cap as an excuse to avoid making a splash and will sell fans on their current roster.
It sounded as though he was going to do that again when discussing the team's wide receiver corps, as he praised the group of guys they already have. He took it another step further, however, as he admitted they need to replace Brandin Cooks.
Jones went as far as to say the team is "open to looking at a really explosive No. 2 that could upgrade us."
The question here is where Jones expects to find that "explosive" option. There are a couple of players still availble in NFL free agency, including Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Tyler Lockett.
Those players, and other veterans, will likely be on the market until after the NFL Draft, which is where Jones and the Cowboys can really find an explosive option.
Dallas has been phenomenal at selecting wideouts in Round 1, and at No. 12, they could potentially choose from Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona, Matthew Golden from Texas, or Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.
Whatever they decide, Jones is correct that the Cowboys need someone to help CeeDee Lamb — who had to do far too much on his own in 2024.
