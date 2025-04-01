Cowboys Country

Stephen Jones wants Cowboys to add 'explosive No. 2' wide receiver

The Dallas Cowboys need a new WR2, and Stephen Jones is looking for someone "explosive."

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones walks on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones walks on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones takes a lot of criticism, especially regarding roster building. He often uses the salary cap as an excuse to avoid making a splash and will sell fans on their current roster.

It sounded as though he was going to do that again when discussing the team's wide receiver corps, as he praised the group of guys they already have. He took it another step further, however, as he admitted they need to replace Brandin Cooks.

MORE: Cowboys' best uniforms could get more shine thanks to new NFL uniform rule

Jones went as far as to say the team is "open to looking at a really explosive No. 2 that could upgrade us."

The question here is where Jones expects to find that "explosive" option. There are a couple of players still availble in NFL free agency, including Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Tyler Lockett.

MORE: Cowboys among teams in support of banning rivals' unstoppable play

Those players, and other veterans, will likely be on the market until after the NFL Draft, which is where Jones and the Cowboys can really find an explosive option.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden grabs the facemask of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden grabs the facemask of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas has been phenomenal at selecting wideouts in Round 1, and at No. 12, they could potentially choose from Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona, Matthew Golden from Texas, or Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.

Whatever they decide, Jones is correct that the Cowboys need someone to help CeeDee Lamb — who had to do far too much on his own in 2024.

