Cowboys Country

Latest Dak Prescott injury update is great news for Dallas Cowboys fans

Dak Prescott is recovering from a serious hamstring injury that ended his 2024 NFL campaign, but the Dallas Cowboys star is making major progress in his recovery.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field with the team before a game against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field with the team before a game against the Carolina Panthers. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' disappointing 2024 NFL campaign was marred by injuries, including a season-ending injury suffered by star quarterback Dak Prescott in the team's Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Prescott suffered a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, with the tendon pulling away from the bone.

He had surgery to repair his hamstring on November 13, 2024, and has since been working hard in his rehab process. Recently, Prescott shared a workout video that showed he is regaining mobility and moving around well just four months after going under the knife.

MORE: Dak Prescott shows major progress in workout video highlighting movement

Ahead of the NFL annual meetings in Florida this week, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones spoke to the media to provide the latest update on Prescott's recovery which should be music to Cowboys Nation's ears.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Dak's doing great. He's coming along. He's very thrilled with where he is. And I know the trainers are too. I feel like he's doing a hell of a job," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys still looking at QB options in NFL free agency

Jones also discussed Prescott's availability for the start of the offseason program. While he won't be 100 percent, Jones praised the quarterback's work ethic.

Injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks with fans prior to the game against the New York Giants.
Injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks with fans prior to the game against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

"He'll have some limitations, yeah. But knowing Dak, he's a worker. He's thrilled with where he is," he said.

It's great to see Prescott is coming along well, but hopefully he won't rush the process and will make sure he is back to full strength before going at full speed. But, knowing the way Prescott has bounced back from injuries in the past, he will be fine.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys fill major need with two-time All-American in new mock draft

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown teases upcoming number change?

Dallas Cowboys named in NFL-altering trade idea for 4-time All-Pro

Cowboys could reunite with best available linebacker in free agency

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News