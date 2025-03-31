Latest Dak Prescott injury update is great news for Dallas Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys' disappointing 2024 NFL campaign was marred by injuries, including a season-ending injury suffered by star quarterback Dak Prescott in the team's Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Prescott suffered a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, with the tendon pulling away from the bone.
He had surgery to repair his hamstring on November 13, 2024, and has since been working hard in his rehab process. Recently, Prescott shared a workout video that showed he is regaining mobility and moving around well just four months after going under the knife.
MORE: Dak Prescott shows major progress in workout video highlighting movement
Ahead of the NFL annual meetings in Florida this week, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones spoke to the media to provide the latest update on Prescott's recovery which should be music to Cowboys Nation's ears.
"Dak's doing great. He's coming along. He's very thrilled with where he is. And I know the trainers are too. I feel like he's doing a hell of a job," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys still looking at QB options in NFL free agency
Jones also discussed Prescott's availability for the start of the offseason program. While he won't be 100 percent, Jones praised the quarterback's work ethic.
"He'll have some limitations, yeah. But knowing Dak, he's a worker. He's thrilled with where he is," he said.
It's great to see Prescott is coming along well, but hopefully he won't rush the process and will make sure he is back to full strength before going at full speed. But, knowing the way Prescott has bounced back from injuries in the past, he will be fine.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys fill major need with two-time All-American in new mock draft
Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown teases upcoming number change?
Dallas Cowboys named in NFL-altering trade idea for 4-time All-Pro
Cowboys could reunite with best available linebacker in free agency
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary