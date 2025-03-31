Cowboys among teams in support of banning rivals' unstoppable play
The Dallas Cowboys, who were firmly sitting alongside the New York Giants in the backseat of the NFC East last season, have been making strategic and financially savvy moves this offseason in hopes of reclaiming the division crown and more.
According to co-owner Stephen Jones, the Cowboys are still considering "several things" regarding roster upgrades in the trade market, yet that somehow isn't the most exciting or impactful comment he has made as of late.
The Green Bay Packers proposed a ban on the 'tush push,' and the notion has reportedly gained headway compared to previous seasons, with multiple owners, including Jones, taking a stance against the play.
"We're looking for consistency as a committee, and we don't allow pushing," Said Jones. "We don't allow the linebackers to push the defensive linemen on extra points and we're just trying to be consistent.
"These quarterbacks, I'm sure they would be wildly successful whether you're pushed or not. I'm sure [Jalen Hurts] he'll make first downs at a high rate, whether someone's pushing him or not, because he's an inordinately strong special athlete. So we're just trying to be consistent with the rule. Green Bay really brought something to our attention that we felt like certainly needs to be vetted in the meeting room and amongst the owners and see where we come out on it."
While Green Bay's concern is the possibility of head or neck injuries to those lined up in the trenches, Jones presents a different argument: The lack of a rule completely contradicts the penalty that linebackers are not allowed to gain an advantage by using their defensive linemen as leverage to block an extra point or field goal.
The Philadelphia Eagles have already taken a major hit to their Super Bowl-winning roster, making it even more glorious to see them possibly lose more of their winning formula.
However, as the NFL has come to notice, the Eagles are as lucky and skilled as any front office on draft day, so Cowboys fans shouldn't be too hopeful about their downfall.
