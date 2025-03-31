Dallas Cowboys still looking at QB options in NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys will enter April with a number of positions of need remaining on the roster, but there is still time to dip into the NFL free agency pool to find some answers before bringing in a new group of talented players in the NFL Draft.
When speaking to the media on Sunday afternoon ahead of the NFL's annual league meetings in Florida, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones shed some light on the team's plans for the coming weeks.
Jones made it clear that the team is not done making moves, and their search for a much-needed backup quarterback could come sooner than anyone thinks.
According to Jones, adding a veteran quarterback in free agency is "still an option."
One interesting option for the Cowboys would be Desmond Ridder, who despite the early struggles in his career could benefit from a fresh start. The team rolled the dice on Trey Lance, and while that didn't work out, Ridder could be a low-risk option while also adding a quarterback.
Another option is a player like Jeff Driskel, who brings the added threat of the run.
Whether the Cowboys add a quarterback before the draft remains to be seen, but even if they do, the team is still expected to add a signal-caller in the NFL Draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
