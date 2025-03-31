Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for 'dynamic' Day 2 NFL Draft RB prospect
It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys need to bolster the running back room for the 2025 NFL season, after struggling to get anything going on the ground until the second half of the season.
In the offseason, the Cowboys have already revamped the running back room with the departure of 2024 leading rusher Rico Dowdle and additions of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but there is still some improvement to be had.
Matt Bowen of ESPN broke down some of the "best fits" for 20 of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and named the Cowboys as the best landing spot for Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Henderson is a "dynamic" running back who can also contribute in the passing game, so he would be an intriguing option to add to the offense.
"Henderson is a slasher in the run game with big-play ability once he gets through the second level. But Henderson would bring a dynamic element to the Dallas offense with his receiving skills, too," Bowen wrote.
"He can operate as a receiver out of the backfield or split out wide to create matchup advantages. Henderson caught 77 passes during his time at Ohio State, and he will see an expanded route tree as a pro, which includes third-down reps thanks to his refined pass blocking."
Henderson's skillset is exactly what the Cowboys offense has been missing and the kind of player who Brian Schottenheimer and the new coaching staff in Dallas can make the most out of.
If Henderson is available on Day 2 when the Cowboys are on the clock, don't be surprised to see the team pull the trigger -- especially if Dallas opts for wide receiver in Round 1.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
