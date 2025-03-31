Multi-time Super Bowl champion takes shot at Cowboys' front office
The Dallas Cowboys have begun a new era with the hiring of head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The Schottenheimer era is being treated as a clean slate, even though the new head coach has been on the staff for the last two seasons.
However, the Cowboys' front office has selected their former offensive coordinator to lead the franchise into a new era.
Schottenheimer will have two of his top offensive talents this season, as the Cowboys inked long-term deals with quarterback Dak Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb last season.
Now, the franchise has another contract negotiation to work on. Star edge rusher Micah Parsons is now waiting his turn to get the massive contract. However, it seems the Cowboys are waiting their sweet time once again to sign a star player.
The choice not to quickly get a deal done is not sitting right with FOX Sports analyst and multi-time Super Bowl champion, Mark Schlereth. On a recent episode of Breakfast Ball, Schlereth reiterated a statement that many have long believed about the Dallas front office.
The crew discussed how this is a typical move by the franchise, but Schlereth mentions how the Cowboys mismanage their superstars by waiting until they have to pay them the most money in the NFL.
“There’s a reason the Dallas Cowboys, from a business standpoint, haven’t won in 30 years," stated Schlereth. The Cowboys do have a theme of dragging the drama out, which sadly seems like the point the front office likes to make.
