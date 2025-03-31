Cowboys' best uniforms could get more shine thanks to new NFL uniform rule
The Dallas Cowboys organization, who are often poked and prodded, openly hated or beloved by everyone for their play or participation in the media, have one thing that the majority of fans can agree on.
Their uniforms are some of the most classic, iconic, and outstanding uniforms in the sports world. So much so that there hasn't been any need to make any drastic changes to the away or home uniforms since the team was established in 1960.
However, in the Jones era the Cowboys have created some eye-popping alternate uniforms that have appeared on Thanksgiving or during the occasional primetime game.
According Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz the "The NFL is updating its uniform policy to allow teams to wear throwback or alternate uniforms up to four times per season".
This might not change much for the Cowboys, as they typically prefer to roll out the white jerseys except on special occasions.
Cowboys Nation, however, has fallen in love with the Thanksgiving throwbacks that feature a white helmet and simplistic navy blue star with a navy jersey that has white shoulder accents and white pants.
But nothing holds a candle to the team's Artctic White look.
Everytime Dallas takes the field in the Artic Whites, social media is buzzing with users calling for the alternate look to become permanent. While it will never become the full-time look, we could be seeing more of the Artic White in 2025 thanks to the new NFL rules.
