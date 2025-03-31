Stephen Jones reveals what Dallas Cowboys are looking for in backup QB
The Dallas Cowboys' search for a backup quarterback is on and there is no telling what direction the team could go. Currently, the only quarterback on the roster behind Dak Prescott is Will Grier.
Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones has been open about the team wanting to add another quarterback to the mix, whether through NFL free agency or the NFL Draft, and he seemed to indicate that both options are on the table.
"I think we will look at the full package when you're looking at it," Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. "You're probably not going to get all things just right," Jones said.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys still looking at QB options in NFL free agency
"You know exactly what you want, but at the same time, you certainly want to get the very best guy that gives you the best chance to compete with [Will] Grier and be in that room with Dak and whoever else we add."
The biggest takeaway from Jones' comments is he wants someone who has the "best chance to compete." Jones recently said adding a veteran quarterback in free agency is still an option, which would make sense with the veteran being ready to contribute.
A rookie quarterback, meanwhile, would take longer to get in the flow of the NFL.
MORE: Cowboys still looking at trade options, considering 'several things'
Regardless of what direction the team decides to go, it is expected that Dallas will add a signal-caller in the draft. Adding a youngster and a veteran in free agency may be the best approach to bring in as much competition as possible.
Perhaps a Trey Lance reunion?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys fill major need with two-time All-American in new mock draft
Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown teases upcoming number change?
Dallas Cowboys named in NFL-altering trade idea for 4-time All-Pro
Cowboys could reunite with best available linebacker in free agency
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary