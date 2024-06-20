How much are Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders paid?
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are the most iconic in the NFL.
The cheer squad has managed to make a brand that has gone beyond the game of football, and even landed a docuseries on Netflix.
It may all seem like glitz and glam, but the docuseries shows just how difficult the daily grind is.
But how much do they earn for their efforts?
It may not be as much as you'd expext.
How much do Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders earn?
The average cheerleader in the NFL earns approximately $150 per game, according to ESPN. The yearly salary comes in around $22,500.
But everything is bigger in Texas, right?
Cowboys Cheerleaders reportedly make $500 per game for a yearly salary of around $750,000. They also make extra money for public appearances.
It pays to be a part of one of the most recognizable brands in the NFL. However, cheerleaders still have a bone to pick when it comes to pay. Your average water boy makes around $53,000 per year, according to NBC Sports Boston.