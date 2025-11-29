Longtime Cowboys rival has high praise for new & improved defensive line

The Dallas Cowboys ended November on a three-game winning streak and have not lost since making some major moves at the NFL trade deadline.

Dallas completed a deal with the New York Jets for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, while also adding former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson at a bargain price.

The moves have immediately improved Dallas' struggling defense, and the addition of Williams has completely changed the team's approach. With Williams in the lineup, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has been running more five-man fronts, which has allowed the defensive front to excel.

Longtime Eagles star and captain Jason Kelce was discussing Dallas' defense with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on their New Heights podcast, and he had the highest of praise for the defensive front.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce discuss the Eagles loss to the Cowboys.



Jason Kelce has never shied away from conveying his severe dislike for the Dallas Cowboys and the fans BUT he has a lot of nice things to say about our internal D-Line with Q, Osa and Kenny.



Video is sped up… pic.twitter.com/tnPnKDxhbc — ✭ Lacy ✭ (@FBCowboysQueen) November 28, 2025

"That is probably the best interior defense in the NFL now. With the addition of Quinnen Williams, Quinnen, Kenny Clark, and Osa [Odighizuwa], I don't know that you can point out a more well-rounded, robust interior defensive line," Kelce said.

"You got those three guys out there at nose and two, three techniques? We need to run toss, crack, or something. It's going to be hard... It's fun to watch, though. You see them adjust. The guys, they're slanting the front. They're playing physical jet rushing when they're in that five down front. The end does a great job on one of them of crashing down and condensing the hole."

If the Cowboys can continue to excel on defense and provide the high-flying offense the support it deserves, the team could be unbeatable at the right time. After all, the Cowboys are currently the hottest team in the NFL, and just 1.5 games back in the NFC East.

We'll see if the team can continue its red-hot streak into December, with the Detroit Lions next up on the schedule. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions is set for Thursday, December 4, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football to get Week 14 underway.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 54.5

