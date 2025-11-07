Cowboys' Logan Wilson fills desperate need on Dallas defense with playmaking skillset
The Dallas Cowboys' bye week couldn't have come at a better time. The team is on a two gam losing streak, and the last time we saw them, they took a deflating loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
It hasn't been the season anyone hoped for, but that didn't stop the front office from making moves prior to the NFL trade deadline.
The Cowboys' defense has been a major issue this season, and that was the unit that Jerry Jones targeted during trade talks.
The next time the Cowboys take the field, fans will see defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson suiting up for their team.
Jones, along with the coaching staff, feels these were the moves that needed to be made for this unit to show a pulse on Sundays.
Wilson, the former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, is bringing a skillset to the field in Dallas that the team so desperately needs: Forcing turnovers.
Coming into this season, Wilson had 11 career interceptions, and has forced six fumbles in his career. Cowboys linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi recently spoke about Wilson's ability to create turnovers.
"I think he's got the most interceptions for a linebacker in the last few years. He's really good at that. He's good at getting to the ball," Borgonzi said, via the team's official website. "I think he had 10 takeaways when he was at Wyoming, so he's been a guy that's really done that his whole career."
Need Turnovers
Currently, the Cowboys have a -4 takeaway differential. That number is exactly what it looks like, a recipe for losing.
The Cowboys' most dominant performance of the season was their 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders. In that game, the Cowboys forced two turnovers.
As it currently stands, the Cowboys have just four interceptions this season. That's not going to cut it if they hope to turn the ship around.
However, asking Wilson to be the turnover machine doesn't sound like the greatest game plan. It's not normal for a linebacker to be the leader of the team in interceptions. Especially since he hasn't had one since 2023,
But let's face it, desperate times call for desperate measures. Maybe Wilson can be the spark this defense needs to turn the ship around.
