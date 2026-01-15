'Dominant' Cowboys defender named most improved in NFL at position

The Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year, but there were some bright spots throughout the season that show promise for the future. The team has some strong building blocks, including star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Williams joined the Cowboys after a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets at the NFL trade deadline. After seeing his play dip with the Jets, Williams was back in elite form for the second half of the season in Dallas.

PFF recently shared it's list of most improved player at every position in the league, with Williams getting the nod at defensive tackle.

During his seven games with the Cowboys, Williams recorded 21 tackles, nine quarterback hits, three tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams walks off the field with trainers after an injury against the Minnesota Vikings | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Since entering the NFL in 2019, Williams has had two separate seasons with an overall PFF grade above 90.0, but his play dipped for the bad Jets defense in 2024," PFF's Thomas Valentine wrote. "His 57.5 PFF run-defense grade was a career low; he had a 26.8% missed tackle rate, the second-highest among defensive tackles; and he had just 23 stops — also a career low.

"This wasn’t the dominant Quinnen Williams we were used to."

But once Williams landed in Dallas, the change of scenery proved to be exactly what the All-Pro defender needed to revive his career.

"His 2025 season was split into two halves: what he did with the Jets, and then what he did with the Cowboys after he was traded for a first-round pick at the trade deadline. The results were similar: Williams was back," Valentine added. "His 91.7 PFF run-defense grade was dominant, leading all defensive tackles. From Week 11 onward, Williams tallied 32 pressures, the fourth-most among defensive tackles, as well as an 89.6 overall PFF grade."

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Dallas is currently searching for a new defensive coordinator, but whoever lands the job will make Williams a key part of the scheme. And with fellow star defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark, the Cowboys have pieces in place to take the next step.

