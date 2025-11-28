4 winners & 1 loser from Cowboys impressive Week 13 win vs Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys shocked the world in Week 12 when they fought back from a 21-point deficit against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. They once again raised eyebrows on Thanksgiving by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, who were the Eagles' Super Bowl opponent.

Those wins reminded everyone how dominant this team can be when they play to their potential. It also keeps them alive in the playoff race at 6-5-1.

With this victory in the books, let's take a moment to look at who stood out as winners and losers in the Week 13 win.

Winner: Malik Davis, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas finally found a running back who can spell Javonte Williams.

Malik Davis entered this game with 50 yards on 10 attempts and has earned the coaching staff's trust. Each week, his role has grown, and that was the case again on Thursday. Davis responded by scoring his first touchdown of the season, breaking free for a 43-yard run in the second quarter.

MALIK DAVIS TURNS ON THE BURNERS FOR 6



KCvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/wIm56xhDAh — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2025

That touchdown, Davis’ first since 2022, was also the Cowboys’ longest since Tony Pollard broke a 54-yarder that same year.

Loser: Kenneth Murray, LB

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a pass for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When Dallas traded for Logan Wilson, it was expected that Kenneth Murray would see less time on the field. His snaps have decreased, but Murray remains a key piece of the defense and continues to struggle, especially in coverage.

That was on display when he was targeted on a fourth-down play in the first half. Murray was able to stay close to tight end Travis Kelce, but Patrick Mahomes tested him anyway. Murray couldn't locate the ball despite his position, and Kelce scored the touchdown to give his team a 14-7 lead.

Mahomes to Kelce for a TD.



Always reliable 💯



KCvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sXScoXR2fo — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2025

Murray was also beaten on a fourth down in the third quarter when he couldn't catch up to Jared Wiley, who hauled in his first reception of the season and beat Murray for a conversion.

Winner: CeeDee Lamb, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last week was one to forget for CeeDee Lamb, who had three drops against the Eagles. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he would redeem himself in Week 13, and that was the case.

Lamb had 44 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone. His third reception was a historic one as he became the first Cowboy (and just the 15th NFL player) to record more than 7,000 yards receiving in his first six seasons.

A CeeDee TD on Thanksgiving ⭐️



KCvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QN0LSKKOjj — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2025

Lamb finished with 112 yards on seven receptions and drew multiple pass interference calls. He reminded everyone how dominant he can be and quieted all doubters in this one.

Winner: Dak Prescott, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The day started poorly for Dak Prescott, who threw an interception on the opening drive. After that, he settled down and had an outstanding game.

Prescott attacked holes in the defense created by pressure and was able to make plays on the run. One of the more impressive was a flip to Javonte Williams for a touchdown on third down in the fourth quarter.

DAK FLIPS IT TO JAVONTE WILLIAMS AND THE COWBOYS TAKE THE LEAD BACK 🤠



KCvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/25aUHSUmQo — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2025

Prescott ended the game with 320 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to their third consecutive win in the process.

Winner: George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Like Prescott, George Pickens had a slow start to this one. He even had a dropped pass on a third-down play, but he got rolling in the fourth quarter. Once he got hot, he took over as Pickens picked up 39 yards on a short pass that he turned into one of the best plays of the game.

SPIN MOVE. HURDLE. GEORGE PICKENS IS RIDICULOUS



KCvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dTiQOamgY8 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2025

Dallas scored a touchdown on that drive when Prescott hit Williams to go up 26-21. Pickens then made a remarkable sideline catch on the two-point conversion to make it a 28-21 lead.

To further prove his dominance, Pickens made the catch that secured the game-sealing first down. This was after making the reception that set up the game-winning kick against the Eagles one week ago.

